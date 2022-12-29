Former Paraguay international striker Lucas Barrios has agreed to come out of retirement to play for newly-promoted local outfit Sportivo Trinidense.

The 38-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Asuncion-based club, three months after announcing the end of his professional career.

“Lucas Barrios is coming to play for us in the first division and his contract is until next December 31,” he said.

“Being able to have Lucas Barrios in Paraguayan football, regardless of the team, is good for the game in our country and will help to attract attention.”

Sportivo returned to Paraguay’s top flight for the first time since 2017 by securing the second-division title in October.

Barrios was capped 36 times for Paraguay’s national team in a career that has included spells at Colo-Colo, Borussia Dortmund, Guangzhou Evergrande, Spartak Moscow, Montpellier, Palmeiras and Gremio, among other clubs.

