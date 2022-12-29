SPORTSFOOTBALL

Ex-Paraguay striker Barrios returns to football at 38

NewsWire
0
0

Former Paraguay international striker Lucas Barrios has agreed to come out of retirement to play for newly-promoted local outfit Sportivo Trinidense.

The 38-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Asuncion-based club, three months after announcing the end of his professional career.

“Lucas Barrios is coming to play for us in the first division and his contract is until next December 31,” he said.

“Being able to have Lucas Barrios in Paraguayan football, regardless of the team, is good for the game in our country and will help to attract attention.”

Sportivo returned to Paraguay’s top flight for the first time since 2017 by securing the second-division title in October.

Barrios was capped 36 times for Paraguay’s national team in a career that has included spells at Colo-Colo, Borussia Dortmund, Guangzhou Evergrande, Spartak Moscow, Montpellier, Palmeiras and Gremio, among other clubs.

20221229-160603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chelsea edge ahead in top-four race with win over West Ham

    Spanish prosecutors drop all fraud, corruption charges against Brazil forward Neymar

    Chennaiyin FC sign Senegalese Fallou Diagne for new season

    Women are built different, strong and special, say footballers on International...