INDIA

Ex-pilot nabbed as NCB busts Guj-Maha drug cartel, 60 kg mephedrone seized

NewsWire
0
0

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a major inter-state drug syndicate active in Maharashtra-Gujarat to seize 60 kg of high-grade mephedrone in the operations, and arrested six persons, including a former pilot, a top official said here on Friday.

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Amit Ghawate said that among the accused is the kingpin of the drug syndicate and a former Air India pilot.

Ghawate said that the tip-off was passed by the Naval Intelligence Bureau at Jamnagar in Gujarat on the suspicious activities of some persons.

The NCB followed up the intel input in coordination with other agencies of the targeted persons to gather additional information on their shady activities.

It came to light a bulk consignment of the drug was in the process of being smuggled from Gujarat to Maharashtra and the sleuths planned out the operation.

Keeping a low profile to trap and nab all the persons involved in the narcotics racket, the NCB seized 10 kg mephedrone and caught four persons on October 3, including Bhaskar V. from Jamnagar, and S.G. Mahida, the former pilot, S.M. Chowdhury and P.D. Muthu, all from Mumbai.

Their interrogation revealed major drug linkages and other traffickers and NCB sleuths tracked them at various places over three days in Mumbai and arrested the kingpin M.I. Ali, and his associate M.F. Chisty on Thursday, with an additional seizure of 50 kg of mephedrone, said Ghawate.

The NCB Mumbai head said that Mahida had taken his flying training from Texas and Lithuania and worked with Air India between 2016-2018, while Muthu has a former record of arrest by DRI in 2001 in a 350 kg mandrax smuggling case in which he is currently on bail.

According to Ghawate, the mephedrone seized from Gujarat and Maharashtra are of same quality and is connected with previous seizure operations carried out by Mumbai Police.

Mephedrone is a stimulant, commonly known as ‘meow meow’ or M-cat in the streets drug market and classified as a New Psychoactive Substance.

20221007-145401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suicide attempt by MBBS student in TN, alleges ragging by seniors

    Himachal CM urges Ashok Gehlot to act against killers in Udaipur...

    I-T raids continue on Chinese mobile firms, OPPO says cooperating (Ld)

    RBI announces measures for settlement of international trade in rupees