For the first time in the eight-decade long history of Indian football, a former footballer will be heading the games governing body — the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

With the contest pitting Kalyan Chaubey, a former national footballer who is currently a member of the West Bengal State BJP, against the poster boy of the Indian football, Bhaichung Bhutia — the most-capped footballer after Sunil Chhetri and first Indian to play 100 international matches  it’s a no-brainer that a former footballer will be at the helm of affairs in a national body hitherto ruled by politicians and businessmen.

The football fraternity is upbeat with Bhaskar Ganguly, former India captain and one of the finest goalkeepers the country has produced, saying he is hopeful the game will prosper irrespective of who becomes president between the two.

Ganguly, who was also a member of the now-defunct Committee of Administrator (CoA), said, “Being a member of the (erstwhile) CoA, it will not be appropriate for me to make a comment but what I can say is they both are like my brothers. Whosoever wins, my request to them will be to work for the betterment of football. For the first time in the history of the Indian football, a footballer will be at the helm of affairs of the AIFF. So, the responsibility that will come along with this, he should ensure that he fulfils it with utmost sincerity,” said Ganguly.

Khalid Jamil, the only Indian chief coach of an Indian Super League (ISL) team, NE United Football Club, told IANS, that it bodes well for Indian football.

“I do not have much experience about administration. (But) whoever becomes president, whether he is a footballer or not, what is important is he should work for the progress of the game in the country.”

The ‘spiderman’ of the Indian football, Subrata Paul, told IANS, “We want Indian football to prosper. Whosoever emerges winner in the elections should ensure that Indian football prospers. My best wishes are with him (the new president). As a member of the football fraternity, I wish our football touches great heights under his leadership, be it in Asia or on the global stage.”

Mehtab Hussain, the charismatic Indian midfielder till not so long ago, said, “I have no personal choice. Both were good footballers in their own ways. Whosoever comes should work in the interest of Indian football.

“Bhaichung Bhai is a good man manager’ I have experienced it while playing under his captaincy. So also is Kalyan da. Anyone can win the election. The point is the president should work for the development of Indian football. It is not that our football teams, senior, junior or women, are not doing well but we have to do better and that should be the priority,” opined Hussain.

20220827-174202