Adrija Manjari Singh, the granddaughter of former Prime Minister late V.P. Singh, has lodged a domestic violence and dowry torture complaint against her husband and in-laws, who belong to the Balangir Royal family.

Adrija levelled the allegation against her husband Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo, father in-law and senior BJD leader Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, brother-in-law Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, mother-in-law Vijay Lakshmi Devi, and Meghna Rana in Uttarakhand.

“I have registered a complaint in this regard. I called the police several times, but in vain. I don’t understand why the Uttarakhand police are not helping me. I have met the DGP seeking justice,” Adrija said in a video message to local media. She has sought protection citing threat to her life.

Adrija got married to Arkesh on November 23, 2017 and initially she lived in a joint family with her in-laws in Odisha, and sometimes Dehradun.

In 2019, after Arkesh was defeated in the Assembly elections, they both started living in Dehradun.

In January last year, when her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Arkesh, her mother-in-law, and her father-in-law pressurised her to come to Odisha and campaign in panchayat and municipality elections, Adrija claimed.

“I executed my duties as a wife and a daughter-in-law completely. Only I can understand the state I had to leave my mother in for the sake of my in-laws,” she said.

In August last year, her in-laws pressed her to file for a mutual divorce, she alleged.

The junior scion of Balangir Royal family, Arkesh, has refuted the allegations, saying that the matter is currently sub-judice in a Dehradun court.

Speaking to the media, Arkesh said on Tuesday that her wife had filed the case about six-eight months ago.

“I left my own house (in Dehradun) after she filed a domestic violence case against me. Currently, her sister resides there and also her father visits her for 15 days every month. I visit the house to pick my stuff once a month,” he said.

Arkesh claimed that he had even tried to install CCTV cameras at the house on the recommendation of the police to ensure her safety, but Adrija would cut the wires.

Arkesh also alleged that Adrija’s father visited them about three days back and put forth a demand, which is beyond their capacity to fulfil.

“I have repeatedly told them that the matter is sub-judice and let the court decide, but they have been trying to put pressure on me,” he said.

Arkesh also alleged that his father-in-law has links with some land mafias in Saharanpur.

