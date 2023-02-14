Former president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA) Saiby Jose Kidangoor on Tuesday told the High Court that the allegations against him — that he took money from clients under the pretext of bribing judges — was cooked up by a person called Aby and some other lawyers who are against him.

Kidangoor who quit the president’s post early this month after the police registered an FIR against him, informed the court that he was ready to co-operate with the investigation.

The court asked him to cooperate with the probe and said let the truth come out which would be beneficial to him also.

Trouble began for Kidangoor when a colleague of his put up a Facebook post in which he said that Kidangoor had been collecting large sums of money from some clients, including some celebrity clients, saying that he would use it to bribe judges.

Following this, one of the judges, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, asked the High Court registrar general to look into the allegations.

The registrar general submitted an initial report to the Chief Justice who in turn directed the vigilance wing of the High Court to initiate an enquiry.

The vigilance wing’s probe found prima facie evidence that Kidangoor had taken money from his clients by saying that he would use it to bribe some judges.

The vigilance report was sent to the Kerala Police which launched a probe.

After conducting a preliminary enquiry, the Ernakulam Central Police Station had registered a first information report (FIR) against Kidangoor on February 1.

Kidangoor has been charged under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code which is a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

He has also been charged under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with the offence of public servants taking gratification other than the legal remuneration in respect of an official act.

Kidangoor subsequently moved the High Court with the present petition seeking to quash the FIR.

The Court on Tuesday posted the case to be taken up after two weeks and asked Kidangoor to appear before the investigating officer as and when required and cooperate with the investigation.

