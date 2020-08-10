Canindia News

Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee tests corona positive (Ld)

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and asked his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” the former President tweeted.

Soon after he shared the news, wishes started pouring in from across the political spectrum for his speedy recovery.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted: “I am worried about the news of former President Pranab Mukherjee ji testing positive for Covid-19. I pray to God for your speedy recovery.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for Covid-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery sir!.”

The Congress posted on its official Twitter handle: “We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid-19.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Please take care, sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health.”

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said: “The nation’s best wishes are with former President, respected Pranab Da. I am sure he will recover soon from Covid-19.”

Former Union Minister Milind Deora, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and several other leaders also wished speedy recovery to Mukherjee.

–IANS

aks/tsb

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More