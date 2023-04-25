INDIATOP NEWS

Former Punjab CM and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Five-time Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was suffering from bronchial asthma, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday evening. He was 95.

Badal is survived by his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, and his Member of Parliament daughter Parneet Kaur.

A media bulletin from the Fortis Hospital said that Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the hospital on April 16 with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened.

He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management. He was being managed under Digambar Behera along with the pulmonology and criticalcare team supported by cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management, Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness, the hospital statement said.

