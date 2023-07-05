INDIA

Ex-Punjab CM Channi summoned third time in disproportionate assets case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday summoned former chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to its state headquarters in Mohali for the third time for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance Bureau has been probing the assets of Channi, his brothers, family members and some of his associates for amassing wealth more than their declared sources of income.

Earlier, Channi appeared before the investigating agency on June 14 and he was questioned for over five hours.

It has also been probing a complaint against Channi with allegations of diversion of funds from an official function for his son’s marriage.

An RTI also revealed that Channi was chief minister when he spent Rs 60 lakh on his food bill in a period of three months. However, Channi has denied all the allegations of wrongdoings.

The Vigilance Bureau on March 7 had issued a lookout circular against Channi to prevent him from flying abroad.

Channi has been vocal in his criticism against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

