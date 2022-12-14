INDIA

Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raj

NewsWire
0
0

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi had a more than half-an-hour discussion with Rajan during the yatra, which resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur.

Rajan is known for keeping a frank opinion on economic issues. Both put forth their views on the economic issues for a documentary.

Raghuram Rajan was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India during the second term of the UPA and the initial years of the Modi government.

Officials confirmed that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will have a week-long break after crossing the Rajasthan-Haryana border. There will be a break in travel from December 24 to January 2.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on December 16, on the completion of 100 days of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will go to Jaipur. All the passengers will participate in Sunidhi Chauhan’s music event there.

20221214-103202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dhankhar directs action against Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee over his ‘anti-judiciary’...

    BJP is afraid of Congress ideology, says P. Chidambaram

    Cisco unveils new SMB initiative in Asia-Pacific

    House-cleaning robots lead global consumer robotics market