Ex-Real Madrid manager Solari leaves Club America

Former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari has been sacked as manager of Club America, the Liga MX outfit said on Wednesday.

The announcement came less than a day after America were held to a 1-1 home draw by Queretaro, a result that left the Mexican giants 17th in the 18-team league standings with just one win from eight matches.

Assistant coaches Santiago Sanchez, Lucas Nardi and Bruno Militano also departed, the club said in a statement on social media, reports Xinhua.

“To all of our supporters, we say that our commitment is to immediately improve our performances on the pitch and reaffirm ourselves as a winning club,” the statement read.

Solari led America to 28 wins, 12 draws and 13 losses following his appointment in January last year. The 45-year-old’s only previous experience as a first-team manager was five months in charge of Real Madrid in late 2018 and early 2019.

Local media reported that possible candidates to replace the Argentine include Hernan Crespo, Juan Carlos Osorio and Antonio Mohamed.

