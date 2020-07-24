Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Michel quits as Pumas coach

Mexico City, July 24 (IANS) Former Real Madrid and Spain international midfielder Michel has stepped down as head coach of Pumas due to personal reasons.

The 57-year-old will be replaced on an interim basis by his Argentinian assistant Andres Lillini, the Liga MX club said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It is with great regret that I announce my decision to leave Pumas for personal and family reasons,” Michel said in a video published by Pumas. “I want to personally and professionally thank the board, my players and all the workers of this club for the way they’ve treated me and made me feel at home.”

Michel, whose coaching career has included spells at Sevilla, Marseille, Malaga, Olympiacos, Getafe and Rayo Vallecano, joined Pumas on a two-year deal in May 2019.

As a player, he represented Real Madrid 404 times and scored 97 goals between 1982 and 1996. He was capped 66 times by Spain’s national team and was a member of the Roja’s 1986 and 1990 FIFA World Cup squads.

The Liga MX Clausura season was cancelled in May, two months after football was suspended in Mexico because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pumas will play their first match of the new Liga MX Apertura season by hosting Queretaro on Sunday.

–IANS

aak/bbh/