INDIALIFESTYLE

Ex-SC Judge Indu Malhotra prays at Sabarimala temple

NewsWire
0
0

Former Supreme Court Judge Indu Malhotra prayed at the famous Sabarimala temple on Saturday.

She garnered widespread attention when she batted for religious bodies to be able to decide their customs themselves in the Sabarimala case in 2018.

As a member of the Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench, Malhotra differed from the other judges who stood with allowing women’s entry in the temple.

According to custom, women in the age group of 10 to 50 are banned from entering the temple.

However, the apex court bench lifted the ban, which was strongly opposed by many devotees who chased away several women who reached the temple.

Malhotra refused to comment on the case, saying that the purpose of her visit was to pray.

20230114-183204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why Nepal election is good news for India

    BJP candidate wins Sohna municipal polls

    We aren’t what we were during 1962 Indo-China war today: Arunachal...

    Congress to vote for new president today