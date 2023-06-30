An ex-serviceman created panic with a revolver in a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

The incident happened on Thursday night. P. Mohan Reddy, an ex-serviceman currently working in a village secretariat, went to the house of a married woman, with whom he had developed friendship and created a panic by threatening her with a revolver.

The villagers, however, overpowered him, thrashed him and tied him to a pole.

Police rushed to the village and arrested him.

A police officer at Komarolu police station said they seized the revolver and registered a case on a complaint by the victim.

Mohan Reddy, hailing from Komarolu and working as assistant for cattle breeding in Rajupalem village secretariat, had developed friendship with a married woman, who was staying separately from her husband due to some differences.

However, recently the woman and her husband had resolved their differences and were staying together.

As the woman had stopped talking to Mohan Reddy, he developed a grudge and started sending objectionable messages on her mobile phone.

Her family members had reprimanded him for the same. Angry over this, Mohan Reddy came to the village late Thursday night and started threatening the woman with the revolver.

