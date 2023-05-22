Flexible workspace provider WeWork India on Monday announced the appointment of Manoj Kohli, former Country Head of Softbank India, Softbank Group International, as an independent Director to its Board.

Anthony Yazbeck, President and Chief Operating Officer, WeWork Inc, has also joined the Board.

Kohli supported the SoftBank Group and Vision Fund in investing $15 billion in over 25 AI-focused portfolio companies in India.

He has also aided entrepreneurs and CEOs of key players like OLA, OYO, Lenskart, Grofers, Snapdeal, Uber, Swiggy, and Unacademy, among others, in addressing the regulatory and government issues and scaling their businesses.

“I am excited to join WeWork India at this pivotal point and leverage my expertise in managing and scaling up businesses. I am looking forward to working with the talented team here, and contributing towards the long-term vision and success of the company,” said Kohli.

He previously served on the board of GSMA, held the position of Chairman of the CII Task Force on Ease of Doing Business, and is currently serving as the Chair of the CII Unicorn Forum for attracting new tech investments in India.

“At this critical juncture of our growth journey, I am delighted to welcome Manoj Kohli and Anthony Yazbeck to WeWork India’s Board of Directors,” said Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India.

“This also aligns with Yazbeck’s industry and brand expertise, as well as his ability to navigate complex business challenges Furthermore, their relationships with global partners and investors will be extremely important as we achieve newer milestones in India,” he added.

Yazbeck said that the performance of the WeWork India business is a testament to the strength of the WeWork brand and product.

WeWork India raised Rs 550 crore in December 2022. This came after the company clocked a revenue of Rs 1,300 crore last year with an EBITDA of Rs 185 crore.

WeWork India has over 6.5 million square feet of assets across 45 locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

20230522-133004