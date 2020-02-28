Ex-soldier kills 1 in Philippines shooting spree, commits suicide

Manila, March 1 (IANS) A former soldier went on a shooting spree in the Philippines’s Cavite province on Sunday, killing a woman and injuring five others before he committed suicide, police said.

Police said the 47-year-old suspect, armed with a .38 caliber handgun, went to a market in General Trias City around 8 a.m. to look for certain people who he claimed were spreading rumours to malign his reputation as a contractor, reports Xinhua news agency.

The suspect shot dead the 59-year-old woman and wounded a 57-year-old man at the market.

He then shot a tricycle driver before shooting another woman victim at her house nearby.

Police said two officers were also injured when the suspect shot at a responding police car.

The suspect then shot himself in the head, police added.

Police recovered the handgun used by the suspect. An investigation is underway.

–IANS

ksk/