INDIA

Ex-soldier opens fire at garbage collection van staff; arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A retired soldier has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at the staff of a waste-collecting van as the music and jingles played by the vehicle to make the residents aware of its presence “disturbed” him, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Ghaziabad’s Loni area. The accused has been identified as Tauhid, a retired soldier. His licensed revolver has been seized by the police.

The staff of the garbage collection van, however, had a close shave in the firing incident.

During questioning, Tauhid told the police: “I asked them not to play any music as it disturbed me. Following this, an argument broke out and there were some heated exchanges of words. In the heat of the moment, I opened fire.”

It has been learnt that even the local residents expressed their reservations over Tauhid’s objection to playing music and jingles.

The police have registered a case and are looking into the incident.

20230529-220404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Section of Kerala media mistakes Keeravani’s reference to Carpenters band

    Uttarkashi Avalanche: Six climbers rescued, says ITBP

    Ananya Panday Talks Pet-Nutrition Awareness

    Why Cong seeking Sisodia’s resignation? questions Omar