INDIA

Ex-SP MLA held for trying to free criminal from UP Police custody

NewsWire
0
0

The Kanpur police has arrested former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narain Singh Yadav for allegedly conspiring to free dreaded gangster Lekhraj Yadav during the latter’s transit to a court in Jhansi.

Lekhraj, a convict in a murder case, is presently lodged in the Kannauj jail.

Jhansi Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Joginder Kumar said, “Several attempts were made to free Lekhraj from police custody while he was being brought to a Jhansi court. Deep Narain Singh, along with a few other relatives, was part of the conspiracy.”

On September 16, several vehicles chased and tried to block the police van carrying Lekhraj.

The Kannauj police had to seek refuge at the Eit police station where Lekhraj injured himself in the lock-up.

The DIG said a jeep, with registration number UP 93-BR-1100, that led other vehicles was recovered on Sunday night from the house of Deep Narain’s brother-in-law Anil Yadav.

20220927-085204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi’s office was attacked on directions of CM office: Congress

    Modi to discuss health, counter-terrorism at G7 summit in Germany

    Angry over dog’s barking, man attacks pet, its owner & 3...

    Assam police busted several modules of terror outfit AQIS: CM Sarma