The Kanpur police has arrested former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narain Singh Yadav for allegedly conspiring to free dreaded gangster Lekhraj Yadav during the latter’s transit to a court in Jhansi.

Lekhraj, a convict in a murder case, is presently lodged in the Kannauj jail.

Jhansi Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Joginder Kumar said, “Several attempts were made to free Lekhraj from police custody while he was being brought to a Jhansi court. Deep Narain Singh, along with a few other relatives, was part of the conspiracy.”

On September 16, several vehicles chased and tried to block the police van carrying Lekhraj.

The Kannauj police had to seek refuge at the Eit police station where Lekhraj injured himself in the lock-up.

The DIG said a jeep, with registration number UP 93-BR-1100, that led other vehicles was recovered on Sunday night from the house of Deep Narain’s brother-in-law Anil Yadav.

