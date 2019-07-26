Ex-Spurs striker sorry for ‘accidentally’ live streaming sex tape

London, Aug 1 (IANS) Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Clinton N’Jie has apologised for ‘accidentally’ live streaming his own sex tape, saying he “pressed the wrong button” on his phone.

N’Jie’s broadcast went live on Snapchat from his account ‘clinton14’ before he deleted it after realising the blunder he committed. N’Jie, 25, who was at the English professional football club Spurs from 2015 to 2017, claimed that he was trying to Google himself when things went wrong.

He also clarified that the mistake erupted as he was down after having too much alcohol before getting into a hotel bed with an unknown woman. In the video, N’Jie was seen lying down while the unknown woman was performing a sex act on him.

“I’m sorry. I had too much to drink. I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button,” he clarified.

N’Jie was celebrating his move from Marseille to Dynamo Moscow for 5.5 million euros.

According to reports, thousands of people saw the clip before it was removed.

–IANS

kk/arm