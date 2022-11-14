SCI-TECHWORLD

Ex-T-Mobile CEO wants to run Twitter, Musk says ‘no’

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk has refused to hire former T-Mobile CEO and President John Legere as the Twitter CEO, after the latter offered to run daily affairs at the micro-blogging platform.

Legere is known to successfully reboot the culture at T-Mobile.

“Hi @elonmusk, maybe I should run @Twitter. You can stop managing daily business, and ‘content moderation’ and then support product/technology, let someone else ‘run’ @Twitter,” Legere tweeted late on Sunday.

“I’m expensive but so is what you paid for Twitter (please be leadership example of how to tweet),” he added.

Musk firmly replied in one word: “No.”

Legere previously worked for AT&T, Dell, Global Crossing, and is on the CTIA board of directors.

He resigned as CEO following the approval of the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.

Meanwhile, Twitter under Musk has courted several controversies in the last 10-12 days, like growth of fake verified accounts and several flip-flop on product enhancement front.

20221114-082602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Worried about emotional eating in kids? Check your eating habits first

    Reliance Jio partners Meta, Google, Microsoft, Intel to roll out 5G...

    Assam to import 30 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh

    Twitter fires 30% employees from its talent acquisition team