Former Tihar Jail Director General Sandeep Goel has been placed under suspension in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar matter.

An inquiry had been initiated by the Central government into the matter. The inquiry committee has now submitted a report in which they have found Goel guilty after which he was placed under suspension.

“It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Sandeep Goel shall be Delhi and Goel shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority.

“It is also ordered that Sandeep Goel, IPS (AGMUT:1989), during the period of his suspension would be entitled to a subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary which a member of the Service would have drawn if he had been on leave on half-average pay or on half pay and in addition, dearness allowance, if admissible on the basis of such leave salary, under 4(1)(a), subject to the furnishing of a certificate to the effect that he has not been employed in any business, profession or vocation for a profit/remuneration/salary,” read his suspension order.

Goel was removed from the post of DG, Tihar jail after conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made sensational allegations that he had paid crores to the officer as “protection money” for his safety in Mandoli Jail. Chandrasekhar is lodged in jail in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

Chandrasekhar has written a series of letters to the Delhi Lt. Governor of making payments to the city’s ruling AAP and also to jailed minister Satyendra Jain as ‘protection money’.

20221222-125003