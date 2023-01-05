INDIA

Ex-TN CM urges Stalin to stop corruption in procuring sugarcane for Pongal

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK Interim General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapaddi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene and prevent misappropriation in procurement of sugarcane for Pongal.

He said that middlemen were taking away a large chunk of profit for the farmers and asked the Chief Minister to take active measures to prevent the misappropriation in procurement of sugarcane.

Palaniswami warned that the AIADMK would conduct a massive protest march mobilising sugarcane farmers against the failure of the state government.

EPS in a statement on Thursday said that while the state government sanctioned Rs 33 per sugarcane, the farmers were getting only between Rs 15 to 18 per sugarcane and added that middlemen were stalling the amount.

The AIADMK leader said that the party condemned the incompetent state government led by Stalin for engaging middlemen and authorities to receive commission.

He urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the farmers get the full amount earmarked by the state government and not allow commission to be taken by middlemen.

20230105-173404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yediyurappa’s close aide Renukacharya left high and dry

    India’s biggest crypto ponzi scam may grow to Rs 1 tn,...

    Etela Rajender resigns, attacks Telangana Chief Minister

    12 TRS MLAs ready to join BJP, claims T’gana BJP chief