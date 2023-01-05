AIADMK Interim General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapaddi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene and prevent misappropriation in procurement of sugarcane for Pongal.

He said that middlemen were taking away a large chunk of profit for the farmers and asked the Chief Minister to take active measures to prevent the misappropriation in procurement of sugarcane.

Palaniswami warned that the AIADMK would conduct a massive protest march mobilising sugarcane farmers against the failure of the state government.

EPS in a statement on Thursday said that while the state government sanctioned Rs 33 per sugarcane, the farmers were getting only between Rs 15 to 18 per sugarcane and added that middlemen were stalling the amount.

The AIADMK leader said that the party condemned the incompetent state government led by Stalin for engaging middlemen and authorities to receive commission.

He urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the farmers get the full amount earmarked by the state government and not allow commission to be taken by middlemen.

