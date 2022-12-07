INDIALIFESTYLE

Former Tripura Congress president and veteran lawyer Pijush Kanti Biswas along with five other political leaders on Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress in the national capital in the presence of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress in a statement announced that Biswas, who was Assistant Solicitor General of India and former president of the Tripura High Court Bar Council, would soon be appointed as the party’s Tripura unit president.

Others who joined the Trinamool Congress along with Biswas, include Tejen Das, Ananta Banerjee, Bimal Rudra Paul, Purnita Chakma and Samarendra Ghosh.

Das and Banerjee have been former General Secretaries of Tripura Pradesh Congress, Chakma has been a former Working President of Tripura Mahila Congress while Ghosh had worked as the former General Secretary of Tripura Youth Congress.

Welcoming the senior political leaders to the party’s fold, the Trinamool Congress tweeted: “Our family strengthens ! With an aim to work for the betterment of Tripura, former INC State President Pijush Kanti Biswas joined our Trinamool family today. We wholeheartedly welcome him to our party !”

In the joining ceremony on Wednesday in the national capital, Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Rajya Sabha Member Sushmita Dev and the Trinamool Congress’s Tripura state in-charge and former West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee among others were present.

The Trinamool Congress had been searching for a political leader for appointment to the party’s president post in Tripura after the party on August 24 removed Subal Bhowmik from the post of president of the party’s Tripura state committee.

Bhowmik, a former Congress MLA, joined the Trinamool Congress in July last year.

