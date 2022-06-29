Former Tripura Minister and sitting Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Mevar Kumar Jamatia was detained on Wednesday by the police in the national capital after a girl student complained of molestation against the veteran tribal leader.

Both the legislator and the girl were staying at the Tripura Bhavan in Delhi’s Kautilya Marg.

Officials said the girl student of the same tribal community lodged a complaint against Jamatia at the Kautilya Marg police station. Later, the police took both of them to the police station for further questioning.

After the BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance government came to power in March 2018, IPFT General Secretary Jamatia and President Narendra Chandra Debbarma became ministers.

Recently, due to the internal feud, Jamatia kept distance with the IPFT and his wife Gita Debbarma joined the TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) headed by Tripura’s royal scion, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman fuelling speculations that he (Jamatia) also may join the TIPRA party.

Jamatia was dropped from the council of ministry headed by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in May, and Prem Kumar Reang represented the ministry as IPFT nominee.

