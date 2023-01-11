All countries need to work together to address pressing global challenges and attain the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said here.

Ban made the remarks at the 2023 Asian Financial Forum inaugurated at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

The two-day forum, organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, was held in a hybrid format under the theme “Accelerating Transformation: Impact, Inclusion, Innovation”.

In his keynote speech, Ban said geopolitical tensions, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, among other crises, profoundly peril humanity and the earth, stressing the need for global solutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN SDGs, with the vision of “no one is left behind,” offer a collaborative blueprint and have made tangible progress in addressing critical global issues such as hunger and poverty, Ban said, adding that he was confident that attaining the SDGs will bring the world together and help “rebuild society better, greener and more resilient”.

In particular, the former UN Chief highlighted the need for multilateral cooperation in tackling climate change, urging all countries to take responsibility for expediting decarbonisation.

Ban spoke highly of China’s active action in climate change mitigation and adaptation, and appreciated China’s strong commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

He urged all stakeholders to “strengthen cooperation, innovation, engagement and action” while forging new partnerships, levelling the digital playing field, promoting science and technology, and enhancing education, transparency and accountability.

Financial leaders also have a crucial role to play in the financial support for global adaptation of climate change, he added.

“We must remember that the challenges we are currently facing are simply too enormous to be left in the hands of a few leaders. All of us have to work together in solidarity,” he said.

The forum includes more than 40 discussion sessions, featuring financial, government and business leaders to shed light on major topics, including global economic outlook and regional trade collaborations.

