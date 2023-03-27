INDIA

Ex-union minister Anand Sharma calls on Himachal CM

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence Oak Over and discussed various issues.

The Chief Minister honoured Sharma with a Himachali cap and a shawl.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said Rahul Gandhi’s fearless campaigning to save democracy was a hitch to the Union government and the decision of his disqualification from Lok Sabha has been attempted to suppress his voice.

He said Rahul Gandhi had started Bharat Jodo Yatra to raise awareness of the misdeeds of the Centre. He said people would give befitting reply to the BJP in the coming elections in the country.

Sukhu urged all Opposition parties to unite to save the democracy.

On the occasion, Anand Sharma said Rahul Gandhi has every right to speak in Parliament, but the Centre had targetted him under a conspiracy.

Expressing his faith in the judiciary, Sharma said the decision of the lower court would not last in the higher court and the Congress would fight a political and legal battle against it.

