Ex-UP governor booked for anti-CAA protest

Lucknow, Feb 4 (IANS) Former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi, along with seven others, have been booked for carrying out a candle march to express solidarity with anti-CAA protesters in Gomti Nagar on Monday.

They were booked for the violation of Section 144 of the CrPc.

Apart from Aziz Qureshi, those who have been booked include Mahfooz, Salmaan Mansuri, Mohammed Wali, Rehnuma Khan, Priyanka Mishra and Sunil Lodhi.

Assistant commissioner of police, Gomti Nagar, Santosh Singh said that around 30-40 persons were taking out a candle march holding placards against CAA from Digdiga crossing to Fun Mall.

“They failed to show permission for the protest when asked by the cops,” said the officer.

They were charged under unlawful assembly and disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant.

–IANS

amita/skp/