INDIA

Ex-UP Minister declared ‘absconder’ in hate speech case

NewsWire
0
0

A Bijnor court has declared former minister Ashok Kataria, BJP leader Kavita Choudhary and former Shiv Sena state president Veer Singh as absconders and has issued a non-bailable warrant against them for not appearing in the court during the hearing of a hate speech case in 2012.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Abhinav Yadav will hear the case again on January 19.

Lawyer D.K. Singh said the accused did not appear before the court despite the repeated warrants issued to them. Eventually, the court declared them absconding and issued a warrant against them.

Sub-inspector Ishendra Singh lodged a complaint against the accused on September 3, 2012 for allegedly delivering a hate speech against Muslims in the Adhai village of the Basta area in Bijnor district during a panchayat meeting.

After receiving the information, the police reached there and asked BJP’s Kavita Choudhary to stop her speech. Ashok Kataria, who later became a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, was also present in the panchayat meeting, where Shiv Sena’s then state president Veer Singh also allegedly delivered a hate speech.

A case was registered, and the police filed a charge sheet against them under sections 188 (violation of section 144 of the CrPC) and section 153 of the IPC (spreading hatred).

20230115-083403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seven travel predictions for 2023

    India hosting FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup 2022 is wish come...

    Major infiltration bid foiled in LoC’s Balakot sector, 2 terrorists killed...

    Telangana minister launches online exhibition of innovators