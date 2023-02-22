INDIA

Ex-UP minister with shoes on head, appeals for community unity

In a bizarre incident, former Uttar Pradesh Minister, Sudhakar Kashyap carried a basket of shoes on his head and appealed to the Kashyap community to unite.

A video clip of the incident has now gone viral on the social media.

The purported video belongs to Lakadsandha village in Muzaffarnagar where an event of Kashyap Samaj was held.

The Samajwadi Party leader collected the shoes of the members of the Kashyap society and put them on his head.

Thousands of members of the Kashyap society had gathered at the event. During the event, Kashyap while giving a speech on the stage, put the shoes on his head and made the appeal to stay united.

The former Minister said, “I want my community to get SC status. It should be noted that Kashyap at present has OBC status, but we want SC reservation.”

