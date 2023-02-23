A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli has found former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, Kartar Singh Bhadana, guilty of violation of model code of conduct during 2014 Lok Sabha polls and sentenced him to one-month jail term.

The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 100.

Nine years back, Bhadana, 68, held a public meeting during 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign in Shamli.

Divulging details about the case, Shamli Superintendent of Police, Abhishek, said, “Bhadana held a public meeting without permission during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections along with around 100-150 supporters in Butrada village under Babri area police station. A case was registered on April 1, 2014, against him and a chargesheet was filed in the court.”

According to the police officer, the court of civil judge senior division/additional chief judicial magistrate, Vijay Kumar Verma, sentenced the BSP leader to one-month imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 100.

A provision has also been made for 10 days additional imprisonment for failing to pay the fine.

