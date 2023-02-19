WORLD

Ex-US President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care

Former US President Jimmy Carter will spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care after a series of short hospital stays, Carter Center announced.

After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter decided on Saturday to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Carter Center.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the not-for-profit, non-governmental organisation said.

Carter has suffered several health setbacks in recent years, including a battle with brain cancer.

A Democrat, Carter served as US President from 1977 to 1981. He is currently the oldest living former US President.

