Ex-Zimbabwe President Mugabe’s son held on property damage charges

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Tinotenda Mugabe (Junior), has been arrested on allegations of malicious damage to property at a suburban house during a weekend party in Avondale in the northwest of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest in a statement and said that Mugabe (Junior), aged 31, will be produced in court soon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mugabe was arrested on Sunday after a complaint by his friend Nkatazo Sindiso that he destroyed property worth $12,000 at House No. 3A, Verdi Lane, Strathaven, Harare, Zimbabwe’s official news agency New Ziana quoted Nyathi as saying.

