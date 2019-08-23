Exaggerated stories make Pakistanis take to terror: J&K officer

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer on Wednesday targeted the Urdu service of a foreign broadcaster saying exaggerated stories it put out on Kashmir were widely shared on social media, motivating young Pakistanis to take to terrorism.

“It’s important to portray a truthful picture of Kashmir situation because a lot of Pakistani boys reading these Urdu exaggerated stories widely shared on social media get motivated to join terrorist ranks and come to Kashmir creating trouble,” said Imtiyaz Hussain.

Sharing a news piece in Urdu, he accused the broadcaster of deleting a controversial line from the story of which he “had taken the screenshot though”.

He said the reporter of the story “presumes on behalf of rioters that a truck would be carrying security forces, so killed the truck driver. What a shameful justification of murder by a learned journalist! Shame needs to die of shame. RIP Journalism,” he tweeted.

Hussain said the truth was that the ultimate causality in journalism was driven by agenda. “Wish we had reporters on ground reporting truth. Absolving murderers is no journalism.”

Earlier, on August 26, he said there had been only two killings in Kashmir since August 4, when a security crackdown was launched before Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was axed and Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union Territories.

“One person was killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists and another, a truck driver, by Pakistan instigated rioters.”

He alleged that none of these were reported by the foreign media “because it doesn’t fit in the scheme of their propaganda”.

In a separate tweet, he said “one terrorist and one policeman were killed in a gunfight in Baramulla. Total four killings since August 4. There is no so-called siege or lockdown. People are free to move and there is a huge rush on roads”.

–IANS

nks/mr