Terming it as a great source of encouragement and inspiration for the students, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Wednesday released the book ‘Exam Warriors’ penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan here.

Dattatraya said the book will relieve stress among the students which they feel due to exams, increase their self-confidence and give moral strength to them to become responsible citizens of the country.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very fond of education.

The PM’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is very popular among every section of the society. Through this programme, he communicates with the students preparing for exams from time to time, the Governor said.

The Prime Minister also stays connected with the students through social media and the ‘Narendra Modi App’, he said, adding that this increases the enthusiasm of the students from time to time.

