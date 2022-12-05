The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central government to consider a petition as representation seeking uniformity in rules governing cadaveric organ transplant in all the states.

The plea has been filed by an organisation named ‘Gift of Life Adventure Foundation’. The organisation informed a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising justice P.S. Narasimha that there is lack of uniformity in rules in connection with organ transplantation.

The plea sought a direction to state governments to frame guidelines to bring uniformity in the rules under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.

The top court declined to entertain the PIL, however it agreed to ask the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to consider examining the plea as a representation.

The bench said it is not dismissing the petitions, as the main issue is regarding the domicile certificate for registering organ transplant, which has been imposed by states.

“The matter shall be examined by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The policy decision shall be taken on the appropriate cause of action to be adopted expeditiously,” said the bench while disposing of the plea.

The plea argued that the requirement of a domicile certificate was arbitrary for registering as an organ recipient in a state in case of cadaveric organ transplant.

