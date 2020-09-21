Excessive noise pollution in Lahore rings alarm

Lahore, Sep 21 (IANS) The noise pollution level in Lahore has crossed the World Health Organisations (WHO) acceptable threshold of 60-65 dB in various areas of the city as well as across Pakistan’s Punjab province, a media report said.

Residents of various areas in Lahore, particularly dense residential and commercial areas have suffered owing to the escalating noise pollution levels, said The Express Tribune report.

In comparison to other pollutants, noise pollution has received lesser importance as a health risk around Pakistan.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, a senior Lahore Environment Protection Department (EPD) official confirmed that several areas in the city have noise levels more than the allowed limit.

He said that in the past, the government had taken an initiative to reduce sound pressure by declaring Jail Road as a silence zone, but the campaign failed as no one was willing to abide by the law, he lamented.

“It is a tragedy that EPD neither has comprehensive data, research nor strategy to reduce noise pollution.”

Javed Iqbal, a senior ENT Specialist at the Services Hospital, said that noise pollution was turning citizens into patients.

The doctor asserted that “most” patients suffering from hearing issues, stress and depression hail from areas where noise pollution is more compared to other areas.

A lahore resident told The Express Tribune: “I lose my focus and it is even hard for me to go to sleep right after that.

“The government should do something about gridlocks around the city and plant more trees to reduce pollution levels.”

But EPD Public Relation Officer Sajid Bashir claimed that the Department was working hard to keep the environment healthy and was undertaking research too.

