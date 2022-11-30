HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Excessive TV viewing in childhood can later lead to smoking, gambling: Study

NewsWire
0
0

Excessive television viewing as a child can lead to a higher risk of smoking and gambling disorders in adulthood, a new study has showed.

The researchers’ follow-up data from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study (known as the Dunedin Study) and investigated how television viewing in childhood was related to the risk of having a substance use disorder or disordered gambling in adulthood, according to the University of Otago, New Zealand.

Dr Helena McAnally, the study’s author says, “Excessive TV viewing during leisure time between the ages of 5 and 15 may contribute to the development of later disorders.”

“People often talk of television viewing as an addiction; this research indicates that, for some people, television viewing may be an early expression of an addictive disorder or may lead to later substance-related and other addictive disorders,” said McAnally.

For tobacco and gambling, these associations were independent of other potential influences on these outcomes such as sex, socioeconomic status, and measures of childhood self-control, said the study.

“Excessive leisure time television viewing in childhood and adolescence has been associated with a range of poorer adult health and well-being outcomes, but to our knowledge, this research is among the first to assess how a common, but potentially addictive behaviour, such as television viewing is related to later substance disorder and disordered gambling,” said co-author Professor Bob Hancox.

“The study highlights the potential need for guidance on digital health and wellbeing,” Hancox added.

20221130-180802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung donates medical kits, O2 cylinders to help K’taka fight Covid

    Tanzania plans to trace 200,000 unregistered HIV patients

    After Swamy, Shiv Sena also wants Gadkari as NDMA chief

    Delhi see 325 new Covid cases, 1 death