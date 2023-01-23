WORLD

Exchange of messages on nuclear deal revival continues: Iran

NewsWire
0
0

Exchange of messages among different parties to revive a 2015 nuclear deal continues through different channels, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The absence of formal negotiations on the revival of the deal does not mean an absence of interactions or message exchanges among the parties to the nuclear talks, Iran’s official news agency IRNA quoted Nasser Kanaani as saying during a weekly press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is interacting with the talks’ different sides, including both Iran and the US, said Kanaani.

The spokesman said Iran is resolving the nuclear issue and seeking the removal of the US sanctions within diplomatic frameworks.

While ruling out the possibility of direct talks between Iranian and US officials, Kanaani said Iran will wait and see what the other sides would do in practice and to what extent they would cooperate constructively.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.

20230124-020603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Syrian immigrant charged with killing 10 in US mass shooting

    Nepal’s economy suffers amid surge in energy prices

    As Republicans inch closer to retaking the house, Trump’s ally Rupert...

    N.Korea orders artillery firing to protest live-fire drills