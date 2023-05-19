A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on the cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) supplementary charge sheet against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and three others in connection with the excise policy case.

Arjun Pandey, Butchi Babu Gorantla and Amanadeep Dhal are the three others mentioned in CBI’s charge sheet.

Special Judge M. K. Nagpal listed it for pronouncement of order on May 27.

More details are awaited.

The CBI in its supplementary chargesheet has alleged that Sisodia had got fabricated certain emails through Zakir Khan, Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) to manipulate the process of seeking comments/suggestions in connection with the liquor policy.

The probe agency has claimed that Sisodia was not happy with the recommendations of the Expert Committee report submitted on October 13, 2020, by former Excise Commissioner Ravi Dhawan and directed Rahul Singh, the new Excise Commissioner to put the report on Excise Department’s portal to get comments from public and stakeholders.

The CBI has alleged that Sisodia “destroyed” a draft Cabinet Note which was prepared by the Excise Department and put up before the Council of Ministers in the meeting which was held on January 28, 2021.

In the draft Cabinet Note, the legal opinions of Ranjan Gogoi and K. G. Balakrishnan, both former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Mukul Rohtagi, senior advocate and former attorney general of India, and others were obtained.

