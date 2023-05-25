Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, had allegedly created a WhatsApp account using a SIM card reportedly obtained in the name of his personal assistant, Devender Sharma, a source aware of the developments related to the probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Delhi Excise Policy case said on Thursday.

The source said Sisodia was only using WhatsApp, while Sharma was using the regular cell phone number.

“This SIM was inserted into another cell phone that was in Sharma’s possession. Later, Sharma might have shared the OTP (One Time Password) with Sisodia so that he could use this as his WhatsApp number. The OTP was used multiple times to re-install WhatsApp on Sisodia’s cell phone, starting from July 23, the date the Delhi L-G requested the CBI to look into liquor matter,” said the source.

The source mentioned that this raises questions as to why Sisodia would use his PA’s SIM card to create a WhatsApp account.

During questioning about the use of someone else’s cell phone number to create a WhatsApp account, Sisodia remained evasive.

Sisodia is currently behind the bar. He recently withdrew his bail application.

The ED has filed four chargesheets into the matter so far — one main chargesheet and three supplementary chargesheets.

The ED’s case is based on the FIR (First Information Report) registered by the CBI. The anti-money laundering agency is further investigating the matter and is expected to file another chargesheet.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

