A drone of the excise department, which took off from Patna on May 4 to detect illegal manufacturing units in Diyara, went missing in Bihar’s Saran district, an official said.

The drone’s last location was traced at Chapra town and it has been missing since then.

The official believed that the drone either crashed or disappeared due to malfunctioning.

The excise department initially kicked off a search operation in the Diyara range. When they failed to trace the drone, they announced Rs 25,000 reward.

“We are searching for the drone on a war-footing in Diyara range of Saran district and also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to people who would give information about the missing drone,” said Rajnish Kumar, excise superintendent of Patna.

He further said that the disappeared drone has the capacity to travel 100 km radius from the take off place and take clear videos and photos of even small objects.

20230513-175403