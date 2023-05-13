INDIA

Excise department’s drone goes missing in Bihar’s Saran district

NewsWire
0
0

A drone of the excise department, which took off from Patna on May 4 to detect illegal manufacturing units in Diyara, went missing in Bihar’s Saran district, an official said.

The drone’s last location was traced at Chapra town and it has been missing since then.

The official believed that the drone either crashed or disappeared due to malfunctioning.

The excise department initially kicked off a search operation in the Diyara range. When they failed to trace the drone, they announced Rs 25,000 reward.

“We are searching for the drone on a war-footing in Diyara range of Saran district and also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to people who would give information about the missing drone,” said Rajnish Kumar, excise superintendent of Patna.

He further said that the disappeared drone has the capacity to travel 100 km radius from the take off place and take clear videos and photos of even small objects.

20230513-175403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kamal Haasan’s MNM promises graft free local governance

    Amid Tauktae, Railways loads 168 MT LMO from Guj for Delhi,...

    Spirit of Havel’s friendship with Dalai Lama lives on: Czech foreign...

    Odisha vigilance arrests environmental engineer