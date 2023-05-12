INDIA

Excise dept in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur seeks action against cops for using seized vehicles

The excise superintendent of Muzaffarpur has written a letter to the police chief of the district seeking action against the police officers who were using luxury vehicles seized during liquor smuggling raids.

Excise superintendent Sanjay Kumar Rai suspected that the officers hid some of the luxury vehicles from auction. As per the law, coding should be done at the police station level followed by their auction.

The incident came to light when a person filed an application with the excise department seeking the release of his vehicle which was seized before December 31, 2021.

“When we investigated the matter, the details of the vehicle did not appear in the seized items. Accordingly, we initiated an inquiry and found that the vehicle was used by a police officer,” Rai said.

“Hence, we have written a letter to district SSP Rakesh Kumar and requested him to take action in this matter. We have asked him to facilitate the details of seized vehicles having coding taken place before December 31, 2021. The details will be sent to the additional chief secretary of the excise department,” Rai said.

Sources said that the coding of a large number of seized vehicles has not happened so far.

