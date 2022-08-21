INDIA

Excise liquor scam: CBI issues Look Out Circular against Sisodia, 13 others

NewsWire
0
0

In a latest development in connection with the liqour scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 14 accused including Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

This has been done to stop them flying abroad. During the searches, CBI could not find two accused.

The CBI has made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR. The CBI’s FIR has been lodged under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension as they pleased and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

20220821-093203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Third Covid cluster found in Bengaluru apartment

    Danseuse Geeta Chandran receives Lifetime Achievement Award

    Doordarshan’s news content will now be available in Australia

    Nepal traders dealing with China incur huge losses