Excise policy case: After nine-hour grilling, ED summons Kavitha again on March 16 (Ld)

After grilling K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case for nine hours on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her again for questioning on March 16.

Kavita was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who is already in ED custody for his alleged involvement in the case. A woman deputy director-level officer of the ED recorded the testimony of Kavitha.

Pillai was representing the ‘South Group’, which allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders which was reportedly used in the Assembly elections in Goa.

Pillai has allegedly said that he was an associate of Kavitha.

Their statements were recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kavitha was summoned to join the probe on Thursday, but she had sought more time after which her questioning was postponed to Saturday.

Kavitha has said that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessary dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

20230311-213007

