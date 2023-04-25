The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday chargesheeted former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, along with businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, Hyderabad-based CA Butchibabu Gorantla, and a person named Arjun Pandey in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

All four of them have been chargesheeted in the second supplementary charge sheet filed in this matter by the CBI on on Tuesday.

The charge sheet has invoked sections Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The is the first that the CBI has named Sisodia, who’s is judicial custody for nearly two months now, in its charge sheeted.

The CBI had earlier filed a charge sheet in the same case against seven persons.

