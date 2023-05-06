INDIA

Excise policy case: Delhi court adjourns Dhall’s bail hearing to May 12

A Delhi court has posted businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall’s bail application for hearing on May 12 in connection with the excise policy case.

Special CBI Judge of the Rouse Avenue Court M.K. Nagpal fixed the matter for hearing arguments on Dhall’s application on a joint request made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the accused.

Appearing for the ED, Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta sought adjournment stating that the court has summoned Dhall and other co-accused on May 12 after the ED had filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (ED’s equivalent of a charge sheet) against them.

Moreover, Dhall’s counsel sought adjournment for addressing arguments on his bail application.

“Hence, at joint request, the application is directed to be listed on May 12 for arguments. Accused be produced physically on the next date, as requested,” the judge said.

Last Saturday, the court had extended former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia’s custody till May 8 in connection with the excise policy case being investigated by the ED.

On April 28, Judge Nagpal had denied bail to Sisodia holding that the evidence prima facie “speaks volumes” of his involvement in commission of the offence.

The judge had also said that the purported medical condition of Sisodia’s wife was not a reason to grant him bail in this case.

Additionally, he stated that it was impossible to rule out the potential of Sisodia influencing key witnesses in the case.

The judge noted that the alleged offence against Sisodia was a “serious economic offence of money laundering” and that he has not been accused of committing the offence in his personal capacity, but rather in his official capacity as a public servant overseeing the Excise Ministry and serving as Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister.

The same court had on April 27 extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 12, in the case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

20230506-131602

