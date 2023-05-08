INDIA

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends bizman Sarath Reddy’s interim bail

A Delhi court on Monday extended the interim bail of businessman P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, who is accused in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, after he apprised it that the Delhi High Court has granted him regular bail.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Reddy, told Special Judge M. K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court that the high court, earlier in the day, granted regular bail to the accused on medical grounds.

“But the said order of the high court has yet not been uploaded on its website nor a copy thereof has been supplied,” Pahwa added.

Judge Nagpal, who was scheduled to hear arguments on Reddy’s application seeking extension of interim bail granted earlier in the matter, extended the interim bail till May 16.

Noted the lawyer’s submission, he said: “Keeping in view the submissions made and the above development, the interim bail of accused is being extended till May 16, 2023 on the same terms and conditions as it has been stated that in the meanwhile, a copy of the above order will be received and bonds in terms thereof will have to be furnished before this court.”

