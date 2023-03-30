INDIA

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends liquor bizman’s interim bail

A Delhi court has extended, on medical grounds, liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru’s interim bail in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Special Judge M. K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court was dealing with the matter when he granted the relief for a week.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it needed time to reply to the application seeking extension of the bail.

Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta, appearing for the ED, apprised the court that the agency has emailed all medical reports of the accused to the doctors/hospitals concerned, but some of them are still awaited.

The court then said: “In view of the above and as requested, the application is now directed to be listed on April 5. However, in view of the submissions made in application, it is being directed that interim bail granted to the accused by this court vide order dated February 28, 2023 shall stand extended till then.”

On February 28, the court had granted interim bail to Mahendru on medical grounds for a period of 30 days after he claimed he was suffering from various ailments.

Mahendru is alleged of making around Rs 50 crore as one of the major beneficiaries of the violations of the excise policy.

The ED’s money laundering case comes from an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

