A Delhi court on Friday extended former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till June 2 in the alleged now-scrapped excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Thursday, the High Court had reserved its judgement on the AAP leader’s bail plea.

Sisodia had moved to the high court on April 3, seeking interim bail in the case on the grounds of his wife’s illness.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the jail superintendent to provide Sisodia with video conferencing facility to speak to his wife every alternate day between 3-4 p.m. as per prison rules, till disposal of bail plea.

The CBI on Wednesday opposed the bail plea, arguing that the former Deputy Chief Minister was in a position of power and had political clout.

A Delhi court, on Monday, extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 23 in a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9 after the CBI’s arrest on February 26.

Last month, Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court denied bail to Sisodia, holding that the evidence, prima facie, “speaks volumes” of his involvement in the offence.

20230512-132603

