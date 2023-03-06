INDIA

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to CA Gorantla

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to Hyderabad-based CA Butchibabu Gorantla, recently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy case.

Gorantla, the former CA of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha whose name has also been dragged into the case, was arrested on February 8.

Special Judge M. K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts, while granting bail, imposed certain conditions, including surrendering his passport and not tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.

On February 24, the court had reserved its order on his bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides. According to the CBI, he was arrested for his alleged role in formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy and causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

Recently, the court had also given permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question Gorantla in judicial custody after the agency moved an application seeking to record his statement in the money laundering case pertaining to the excise policy.

The same judge on Monday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20.

20230306-170404

