A Delhi court on Friday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea of Vijay Nair, a businessman and close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Seeking the reply of the central probe agency, special judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court posted the matter for November 3.

In his bail application, Nair argued that there was no purpose in keeping him under further custody as his custodial interrogation is not required anymore.

In the previous hearing, the CBI had told the court that his custodial interrogation was necessary.

In the last hearing, senior lawyer Rebecca John, who was appearing for Nair, opposed the CBI move, saying her client has joined the investigation and was cooperating.

Nair, the former CEO of entertainment and event management firm Only Much Louder, and one of the prime suspects in the Delhi excise scam, had gone to London. He returned to join the probe and was placed under arrest.

The CBI has alleged that Nair was actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Nair was reportedly a volunteer of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party and he allegedly helped party leaders by organising events and also handling their social media.

